Prime Video releases its first African Original movie ‘Gangs of Lagos’





Amazon Prime Video has released its much-awaited first African Original, “Gangs of Lagos,” a feisty crime thriller from celebrated multi-talented Jade Osiberu.

At a full house on Victoria Island on Thursday, icons from the Nigerian film and fashion industries gathered for the premiere of the movie that has courted the interests of many Nigerians who had spiritedly been counting down to the D-day of its release. t

The film which drops globally on Prime Video on Friday, is the maiden to come out of the streamer’s three-year deal with Osiberu, the producer of “Sugar Rush” and “Isoken”, — two movie sensations that shook the movie space in the country.

The movie stars Tobi Bakare (“Sugar Rush”), Adesua Etomi-Wellington (“The Wedding Party”) and musician-turned-actor Chike as three childhood friends struggling to escape Isale Eko, only to find the pull of the criminal underworld drawing them back in.

The film is co-produced by Osiberu and Kemi Lala…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper