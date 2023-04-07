Those dissatisfied with outcome of polls have right to seek redress – Buhari





Those dissatisfied with outcome of 2023 polls have right to seek redress–Buhari

–Felicitates with Nigerians at Easter

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2023 elections to seek redress in court.

The President, who stated this in his Easter message also said that he expected the aggrieved ones to wait patiently and allow the legal system run its course.

He said it has been a rare privilege for him to serve as Nigeria’s President since he was given the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

President Buhari in the message said, “I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“At the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness.

“It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper