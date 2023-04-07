UNICAL SERVICOM bans indecent dressing among students, staff on campus





The Service Compact With All Nigerian (SERVICOM) Directorate of the University of Calabar, has banned indecent dressing among students and staff of the university forthwith.

Prof. Patrick Egaga, Director of SERVICOM in UNICAL, announced the ban in a statement issued on Friday in Calabar.

He said that the Directorate had noticed with grave concern the increase and proliferation of indecent, provocative and unofficial dressing, mostly by students and some female staff of the institution.

“Specifically, short skirts or gowns, above the knee, open backs, crap tops, braless tops and gowns, spaghetti finger, sleeveless tops, handless gowns, bikinis, see-through, transparent, apparels and revealing contours are no longer tolerated on campus.

“Others are handless gowns, bum short revealing laps, slit skirts, body hugs, V-necks exposing breasts, tubes, strip-less, rag jeans, sho rts above the knee, sleeveless shirts, singlets, lingeries, sagged trousers and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper