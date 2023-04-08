Aftermath of Guber election: Omo-Agege, Ojougboh, Onochie in crossfire





•PDP moves to avoid escalation of tension, overturns all suspensions

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Sledgehammer on Ojougboh CHAIR of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ika South Local Government Area chapter, Delta State, Hilary Ibude, shocked not few, on March 27, when he announced the expulsion of one of the party’s leaders in the area, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, from the party, citing a series of petitions against him on anti-party activities, just after the March 18 governorship polls.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Valentine Onojeghuo, confirmed that the State Executive Committee, SEC, met at Asaba, and approved the ejection of the former Executive Director of Projects, Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from the party.

His words: “The SEC decided to do so following the resolution and adoption of the Notice of Expulsion earlier imposed by the executive committee of the Ika South local government chapter of the party on the 27th of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper