Benue herders attack: Death toll hits 51

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The death toll in Wednesday’s armed herdsmen attack on Umogidi village, Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has risen to 51.

This is just as angry youths of neighbouring Apa LGA where a traditional ruler in Ugbobi community and many others were equally murdered by the marauders, took over the busy Otukpo-Oweto-Abuja road to protest the carnage and to demand the intervention of the government.

The casualty figure in the Umogidi attack rose from the initial 46 to 51 after five more corpses were recovered from the besieged village between Thursday and Friday morning.

The increase in the death toll was confirmed by the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Mr. Bako Ejeh who said after the initial 46, four more corpses were recovered yesterday while another corpse was found Friday morning.

The Chairman who lost his 33 year old son in the attack





