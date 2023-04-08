BREAKING: Again, armed herders attack Benue IDPs camp, kill 43, injure many





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 43 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, are feared dead in a late-night attack on LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma, Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state by suspected armed herdsmen.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy Vanguard gathered that the Primary School which houses IDPs was attacked at about 10 pm on Good Friday by the marauders.

The source hinted that among the 43 corpses so far recovered from the scene of the attack were those of pregnant women and children while scores sustained severe injuries and many were still missing.

The attack came a few days after a similar attack in Umogidi village, Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo LGA claimed 52 lives.

Details later

Source: Vanguard Newspaper