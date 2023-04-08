Calls to terminate Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, unreasonable — CNG





… insists Kanu must be prosecuted

… urges Tinubu to resist calls

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has condemned renewed calls for the termination of the trial of Nnamdi Kanu by Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders, which they described as “insane, unreasonable, unwarranted, thoughtless and unrealistic.”

This was contained in a statement by CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in Abuja on Saturday, where the group insisted that Kanu who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, must be prosecuted.

Suleiman called on the federal authorities and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to disregard calls for Kanu’s release, urging them to be resolute in the prosecution of the IPOB leader.

The Statement read: “It is curious at this critical turning point for Ohanaeze and other Ndigbo leaders and collaborators to resurrect the calls for the release of a culprit who since 2016 has been responsible for the unrelenting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper