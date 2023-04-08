Chimamanda’s letter to Biden is epistle of garbage – Fani-Kayode





Director of Special Media Projects, Special Media Projects & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the open letter of the Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, to President Joe Biden as an epistle of garbage that “belongs to the bottom of public toilet.”

Fani-Kayode said this in a statement he released on Saturday.

Recall that Adichie had published an open letter titled, “Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy: Why is America congratulating the winner of this disastrous election?” addressed to Biden on Thursday.

The letter, among other things, stated that “I hope, President Biden, that you do not personally share this cordial condescension. You have spoken of the importance of a ‘global community for democracy,’ and the need to stand up for ‘justice and the rule of law’.”

Reacting to the letter, Fani-Kayode described Chimamanda as an “over-rated and Igbocentric new age diva,” saying the letter belongs to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper