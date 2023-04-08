Correct your mistakes with Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa governorship poll – INEC told





Imo Youths for a New Nigeria has urged INEC to correct the mistakes of the 2023 General Elections with upcoming Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

The Convener of the sociopolitical pressure group, Mr Chidiebube Okeoma, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri, on Saturday.

Okeoma, while analysing the outcome of the 2023 Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, said INEC failed to meet up with the expectations of millions of Nigerians.

He called on the electoral umpire to utilise the opportunity of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa to right their wrongs.

He noted that while most Nigerians relied on the dictates of the Electoral Act as amended, hopes were dashed when election results were not collated using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BiVAS) machine.

These flaws and others he said, must be corrected to restore confidence of voters in the electoral process.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper