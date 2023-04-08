Don’t allow state of the nation steal your joy, Bishop Nwokolo tells Nigerians





—We should not be hopeless, we have better life ahead.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu,NNEWI

THE Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, the Rt. Rev. Dr Owen Nwokolo has encouraged Nigerians, especially Christians, not to allow the current state of the nation to affect either their joy, psyche or faith in God, during and after Easter.

Bishop Nwokolo made the call while delivering his Easter message at Bishop Court, GRA, Onitsha, telling Nigerians that Easter assuredly gives them the hope that despite social, political, economic and security challenges facing them in the country, they are victorious by the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Describing Easter as a time of joy and hope, Bishop Nwokolo, said that because of what Easter represents, Nigerians were free to live unfettered life.

According to Bishop Nwokolo, “There is hope rising in this 2023, Nigerians were free by the reason of the power of Jesus’ resurrection to be joyful having…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper