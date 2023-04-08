



Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II on Friday in Benin felicitated with Christians on the celebration of the 2023 Easter season.

He urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ and pray for forgiveness of sins and also pray for the country.

“I pray that the Grace and the goodness of God be upon our dear country, Nigeria,’’ the oba said in a statement issued by the palace.

The post Oba of Benin felicitates Christians at Easter, urges prayers for country appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper