Onyeka Ibe: Police visits family, assure justice will be served





By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA Police Command, Saturday, said it has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Onyeka Ibe who was shot dead by a police officer on Wednesday at a check point along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Asaba.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement, said: “On 7th April 2023, at about 1400 hours, the command paid a condolence visit to the family of late Onyeka Ibe, who was shot dead by Inspector Ebri Ubi on the 5th of April 2023.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, DCP. Johnson Adenola, standing in for the State Commissioner of Police, AIG Ari Muhammed Ali led a team of Senior Police Officers, including the Area Commander, Asaba, the Police Public Relations Officer to the deceased’s family compound to commiserate with the family.

“In the heartfelt condolence message, the DCP Operation expressed the sympathy of the Command with the family over the death of their son”, noting that “every…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper