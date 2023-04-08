Ramadan Talk Day 17: Mercy, Forgiveness, and Freedom to Janah





We must have heard the popular poem coined from the saying of Prophet Muhammaad (s.a.) that the beginning of Ramadan is Mercy, the middle is Forgiveness and end is freedom from the Hellfire. We are in the middle fast approaching the second leg of ten.

No time to waste again, seeking forgiveness of sins and atonement is very important at this point. You can’t afford to let this gracious opportunity slip by without seeking forgiveness and become new again.

This period, we can ponder on how our past sins, how we accumulated them, and beseech Allah for pardon. Sins are those roadblocks that we personally put on our own paths to worldly happiness and in the hereafter. We engage in those sins by the hour – daily, weekly and yearly. Yet, do we repent for those sins immediately we made those errors? Do we commit ourselves to not commit those sins again?

Unfortunately, in many cases we are not even aware of committing those sins. It is time for heartfelt forgiveness from those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper