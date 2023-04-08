Watch Chukwueze’s goals as Villarreal shock Real Madrid at home





Real Madrid suffered a 3-2 defeat by Villarreal in La Liga in a thrilling clash ahead of their Champions League showdown against Chelsea next week.

The champions remain 12 points behind leaders Barcelona, who face Girona on Monday, with Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze scoring twice in a sensational individual display.

Pau Torres’s own goal sent Madrid in front but Chukwueze levelled before the break.

Vinicius Junior netted a superb solo goal before Jose Luis Morales levelled and Chukwueze curled home a superb winner, which reduced Madrid’s hopes of retaining the title to virtually nothing.

Carlo Ancelotti made six changes from the 4-0 Clasico thrashing of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey midweek, with Chelsea’s visit on Wednesday in mind.

However the Italian coach maintained his attacking trio of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius, looking to put the game to bed early.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 16th minute after an electric break, with Marco Asensio…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper