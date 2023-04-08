World Health Day: WHO says 672m Africans lack access to quality health care





By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Health Day, the World Health organization has said that about 672 million Africans, which is 48 per cent of the continent’s population, still lack access to the quality health care they need.

The theme of the WHD 2023 is “Health for All – Strengthening PHC to Build Resilient Systems,”. The day also coincides with World Health Workers Week which runs from 7 to 11 April with the theme “Investing in the Health Work Force.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, who disclosed this in a statement to mark the 2023 World Health Day, WHD, blamed the situation on weak health systems characterised by inadequate health infrastructure and poorly designed policies to limit financial barriers to health services.

Among other reasons for the health crisis on the continent she listed include; shortage of qualified health workers; inadequate access to quality medicines, medical products, and innovative technologies.

Moeti further…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper