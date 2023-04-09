After submission of petition, desist from blackmail, incitement – Ogun APC tells Adebutu





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the filing of petition by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu.

It will be recalled that Adebutu filed his petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 election at the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, quoted the party as saying, “Now that Mr. Adebutu has seen reason and decided to toe the path of civility and honour as we advised him, we hope that he will desist from his antics of cheap blackmail, sponsored protests, incitements, false claims and propaganda.

“We also took cognisance of his claims when he went to file the petition and wish to advise that he should not intimidate/stampede the tribunal with his immoral and unethical boasts as if the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper