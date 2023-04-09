ASELGON berates advocates of interim govt





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has condemned the call by those it described as enemies of the nation’s democracy for the enthronement of Interim National Government.

The umbrella body of all former Local Government Chairmen in the country declared that such call for interim government “is not only antithetical to the growth of our democracy, but that those involved in it are out to derail the nation’s march to a virile nationhood.”

This was contained in a statement issued by Hon. Albert Asipa and Hon. Sahabo Aliyu Huron, National President and National Secretary of the group respectively.

ASELGON, which has always aligned with groups and people of good conscience, would not allow the sacrifices of pro-democracy heroes of the country to be in vain, the group said.

The association also commended the military for its staunch support for civil rule since return to democracy in 1999, particularly its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper