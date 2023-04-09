Easter: Enugu Governor-elect calls for unity, love





Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr Peter Mbah, has called on residents to join hands to build the state into a land of collective prosperity.

Mbah noted that love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.

He said this in his Easter message on Sunday in Enugu, signed by the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Mr Dan Nwomeh.

Mbah, who reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, enjoined the people to see themselves as one people, who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business, tourism and living.

The governor-elect said that his election was both a clarion call to service and rendezvous with destiny.

“The occasion of Easter always presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the love and magnanimity of God in redeeming mankind through the death and resurrection of his only begotten Son.

“It is a time to also reflect on the oneness of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper