EASTER: Obi, govs, PDP, clerics, others preach hope, patience

Governors, clerics and other eminent persons, yesterday, urged Nigerians to embrace hope and patience amidst the current challenges in the nation.

They also appealed to Nigerians to emulate the teachings of Christ, saying the celebration of Easter is an indication that the nation can triumph in the face of adversities.

In separate messages to Christian faithful, they pleaded with the populace to refrain from partaking in activities that could rupture the ecstatic mood offered by the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Don’t despair — Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, urged Nigerians not to despair in the face of tribulations and provocations because Easter is about hope and promise for all who believe.

Obi, who made the appeal to Christians in an Easter message made available to newsmen in Abuja, said he is praying along with Muslims who are observing the Ramadan for a great and peaceful Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper