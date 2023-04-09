Eight missing after French building collapse





Eight people were unaccounted for Sunday after an apartment building collapsed in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille as a fire hindered rescue operations, authorities said.

Five people from neighbouring buildings were hurt in a possible explosion that destroyed the four-storey block at around 12:40 am (2240 GMT Saturday).

Local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people “were not responding to phone calls”, saying it was impossible so far to identify the cause of the collapse.

A gas explosion was “clearly” one of the possible causes, she added.

Multiple witnesses told AFP they had heard the sound of a blast.

“I was sleeping and there was this huge blast that really shook the room. I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming,” said Saveria Mosnier, who lives in a street near the site in the La Plaine neighbourhood.

“We very quickly smelled a strong gas odour that hung around, we could still smell it this morning,” she added.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper