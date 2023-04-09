I spent almost N1bn on my last album — Davido





Nigerian afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has disclosed that he spent a staggering $2 million (almost one billion naira) on his third studio album ‘A Better Time’.

The singer said this during his media tour for his new album ‘Timeless’ in the United States.

Speaking on the Ebro in the Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, the OBO crooner explained that the figure covered features, videos, and promotions.

He revealed he spent more on his third album than his current one ‘Timeless’ yet has already made more money from it.

He said, “My last album, I will tell you, I probably spent $2 million. That is for everything. You know what I’m saying?

“I haven’t even spent $300k on this album [Timeless]. And I made more already in three days. It just shows me the level of where African music is going.”

Davido’s third studio album ‘A Better Time’ was released in 2020 with guest features from American heavyweights such as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper