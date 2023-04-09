Nigeria’s election reassuring to Africa, says outgoing Rwandan envoy





Outgoing Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi, says the successful completion of the 2023 elections by Nigeria is an affirmation of the fact that African nations can handle their destiny in a very peaceful way.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja, said the High Commissioner made this known when he called on President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Saturday, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Nigeria.

According to him, he is happy for Nigeria for the way the elections went, at the same time congratulating President Buhari for being at the helm, saying that he is going back to his country with a high sense of fulfilment after his eight-year duty tour.

Kamanzi stated that he would be departing the country, ”having registered assurances that Nigeria is a friendly country” and with the full expectation that his successor will build on his work here.

The outgoing High…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper