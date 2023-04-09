South African ‘Facebook rapist’ arrested in Tanzania 





By Biodun Busari

A rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester who escaped a South African prison by faking his own death has been nabbed in Tanzania.

Bester was at large for a year after it was believed he died by setting himself ablaze in his prison cell, BBC said on Saturday.

A manhunt was launched in March following a new post-mortem investigation that exposed the body was not actually his.

Bester was caught on Friday with his girlfriend and a third suspect and will be repatriated to South Africa.

Police said they believe the trio were intending to flee into neighbouring Kenya.

Bester is known as the “Facebook rapist” for using the social networking site to lure his victims.

He was convicted in 2012 for the rape and murder of his model girlfriend Nomfundo Tyhulu. A year earlier, he was found guilty of raping and robbing two other women.

In May, it was reported he had been found dead in his cell after apparently setting himself on fire at the Mangaung…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper