What Tinubu must do to make impact in six months — Odikpo, Director, APC Campaign Council





•‘Why many G-5 govs worked for Asiwaju’

•Reveals reasons Delta APC’s boiling

•I was surprised to see Obi overrunning South-South, South-East’

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

Director, Directorate of Health All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, in this interview reviews the performance of the partyin the presidential poll, saying the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, must makecertain critical decisions to make an impact in six months. Odikpo, afounding member of APC in Delta State and former governorship aspirant, also opens up on the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

You headed the health directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. Were you surprised by the outcome?

I was the Director, Medical of the presidential campaign council. I didn’t expect anything less. I knew Tinubu was going to win. I was rather surprised by Obi’s performance. I was surprised to see Obi overrunning the…





