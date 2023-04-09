Why we returned N27m to crash victims’ families – FRSC





By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, has said that the cash returned to crash victims’ families of over N27 million was to prove that the Corps stands for professionalism and integrity in delivering its duties.

The crash victims were involved in an auto crash that involved two commercial vehicles in Ipetu Ijesha, Oriade local government of Osun State, from which N27 million was recovered.. It was gathered that six lives were lost.

However, the Corps Marshal said that the returned and recovered money was witnessed by the DPO & DTO NPF Ipetu-Ijesa, Seriki Owena, Ilesa & Benin and the Hausa community.

A statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer and Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja on Sunday, the Corps Marshal expressed satisfaction over the good conduct, honesty and sense of patriotism exhibited by the Personnel.

He further commended the Patrol teams of Osun State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper