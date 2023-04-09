WMA kicks against Reps propose mandatory five-year practice for doctors





… Says Bill not only outlandish, but totally retrogressive, unresearched, ill-formed.

… Sponsors lack understanding of push, pull factors fueling brain-drain

By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, on Sunday kicked against the House of Representative Bill mandating any Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioner to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted full registration/license by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN.

Enabulele said as one who has engaged the issues of Nigeria’s health system, including the crisis of brain drain, for over 2 decades, he considers the proposition of the sponsors as “not only outlandish, but totally retrogressive, unresearched and very ill-formed.”

Enabulele who spoke after attending the 5th Global Forum on Human Resources for Health in Geneva, said the sponsor of the Bill claimed there are about 10, 000 doctors…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper