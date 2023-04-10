10th Senate President: Ndoma-Egba urged not to work against South-South





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba has been cautioned by a South-South Solidarity Group for Senate President 2023, to desist from trading away chances of South-South to produce the next Senate President

Ndoma-Egba was reported to have called on the national ruling party, APC, to zone the senate presidency to the South East on a private television.

The clamor for who to become the next senate President has recently heightened as many of the geopolitical zones of the country have indicated interest for the office to be zoned to them in the 10th session.

They said: “The former Senator is treading the path of dishonor and ignominy by calling on the party leadership to zone the senate presidency to the South East.”

Convener of the group, Mr. Peter Ilefa expressed disappointment over Senator Ndoma-Egba’s interview with a TV outlet.

He described his stance as an unpatriotic, callous and uncharitable comment to make, saying it was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper