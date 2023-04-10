2023 election best so far in Nigeria – Itse Sagay





The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, said the 2023 election was the best so far in the country.

Sagay stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The Chairman hailed the role of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the election.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the presidential election, amid criticism that the exercise was marred with violence.

Frontline contenders in the election; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi have challenged the outcome of the poll.

But, Sagay maintained that the election was credible, citing APC’s loss in its Lagos State stronghold.

He said, “In my personal opinion, in terms of representing the minds and wishes of Nigerians in an election, this is probably the best election we have had.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper