APC considering S/East for Senate President, N/West, N/Central for Speakership





In its bid to have a balanced government that considers all geo-political zones of the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has earmarked the Senate President to come from the South-East region for the 10th National Assembly.

This is coming as a strong indication emerged that Senator Godswill Akpabio may have dropped his ambition to run for Senate President.

In the alternative, he is said to be pursuing a ministerial appointment in the cabinet of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It will be recalled that Akpabio, a former Minority Leader of the Senate and immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, resigned his portfolio, following the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act of 2022 to contest the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

But at the convention ground, Akpabio stepped down for Tinubu who later won the party’s ticket and also went ahead to win the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper