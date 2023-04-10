Benue Dep. Gov-elect, Ode, visits Och’Idoma over killings





The Deputy Governor-Elect of Benue State, Dr Sam Ode who is currently in Benue South for the Easter Celebrations, today paid a condolence visit to the Och’Idoma, His Royal Majesty Agaba-Idu Elaigwu Obagaji John, at his Royal Palace in Otukpo. This was in connection to the recent gruesome killing of some Idoma natives in Apa and Umogidi in Entekpa-Adoka, Otukpo, by suspected terrorist elements.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Ode condemned the recurrent spate of dastardly killings in several parts of Benue State and reassured Benue citizens that the incoming administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia would accord top priority to the protection of lives and properties in the state.

Dr. Ode noted that the incoming government in Benue State is hoping to partner with several local and foreign investors towards fast-tracking the development of the State; and that can only be achieved in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere, adding that no meaningful development is attainable amid…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper