Budget Office paid N19bn to MDAs without approval; Senate demands refund





By Henry Umoru, Abuja

THE Senate has indicted the Budget Office of the Federation for approving N19 billion to four ministries, department and agencies, MDAs, without the approval of the Minister of Finance.

The Senate has asked the Budget Office to refund the money to the Federation Account from the four unnamed MDAs.

This was uncovered by the Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South) led Senate Committee on Public Accounts that, in October last year, commenced investigation into alleged illegal payment of N19 billion to four unnamed MDAs by the Budget Office.

At the end of its investigation, the budget office was unable to present evidence of approval from Ministry of Finance before payment of N19 billion from Service Wide Vote to the four unnamed federal agencies.

Responding to the query, the Budget Office of the Federation claimed that it had written the office of the Auditor General of the Federation requesting for details for the four MDAs without…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper