‘Chimamanda’s letter on 2023 seditious, uninformed’  — Law prof writes Biden, Canada  





A law professor, Yemi Oke, has kicked against a letter written by Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie to President Joe Biden over the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that Adichie, in a letter published last Thursday, had said the Nigerian election was “deliberately manipulated and fraught with discrepancies, irregularities, and violence.

But, in a counter-letter addressed to Biden and Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, Oke said Adichie’s correspondence was “against Nigeria’s democracy”.

According to the law professor, Adichi’s letter contains “seditious elements, and it is a case of extraterritorial ethnocentric politicking of a non-resident Nigerian-American.”

Oke said Adichie’s claims and assertions about the presidential election were “ludicrous, illogical, and depicts ignoble ranting of an uninformed mind about legal and judicial processes or procedures”.

The professor, however, said his counter-letter was not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper