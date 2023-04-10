Dangote has given Nigeria new height, global reputation — Buhari





–Congratulates him at 66

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday greeted leading businessman and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, as he marks his 66th birthday, wishing him a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

President Buhari commended him for the numerous efforts he is making for the nation’s progress.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday.

“He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation.”

