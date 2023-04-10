Nigeria’s oil production drops 2% to 1.517million bpd





*173,000 bpd below 1.69 million bpd benchmark

*As oil price hits $85.03 per barrel

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Nigeria’s oil production dropped month-on-month, MoM, by 2 per cent to 1.517 million barrels per day, bpd in March 2023, from 1.547 million bpd recorded in the preceding month of February 2023.

The nation’s output had risen by 3.5 percent in February 2023 to 1.54 million bpd, from 1.494 million barrels per day recorded in January, due to an improved battle against oil theft and other factors.

This raised hope for the continued rise in oil output that was expected to be supported by rising prices in the global market.

But in its latest report – Crude oil and Condensate Production 2023 – obtained by Vanguard, weekend, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, stated that the output started to drop for the first time in 2023.

The commission did not provide reasons for the development, but noted that the output included 300,000 bpd…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper