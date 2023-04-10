Oborevwori extols Ogboru at 65, says he is a great patriot





By Festus Ahon,ASABA

DELTA Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, congratulated Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru on his 65th birthday anniversary, describing him as a true democrat and a great patriot.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, commended Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru for the spirit of sportsmanship he displayed before, during, and after the March 18th gubernatorial election in the State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, political associates, constituents, and the good people of Delta State, I celebrate a great man of our time, Chief Great Ogboru on his 65th birthday.

“Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru is a man with large heart and an apostle of politics without bitterness, he was the first governorship candidate to congratulate me after I was declared winner of the March 18th governorship election in Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper