Owo attack: Tight security as worshippers congregate 10 months after





*Bishop lambasts govt, says ‘I’ve never seen a nation so comfortable watching killings of its citizens’

*lncident would remain evergreen in our memories — Survivors

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ten months after terrorists gruesomely murdered 41 worshippers and injured 41 others at St. Francis’ Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, the church, yesterday, reopened for Easter service amid tight security.

Security was provided by men of the Nigeria Police Force, the military, hunters and the security arm of the church, code-named Men of Order and Discipline, MOD.

They were drafted to strategic places to secure the church which was filled to the brim.

It would be recalled that suspected terrorists on June 5, 2022, stormed the church during morning Sunday mass and shot dead 41 worshippers and injured others

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade, while addressing the congregation, who wore a mournful look, lamented the inability of the government to nip…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper