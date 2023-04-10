PDP senator says party deservedly lost 2023 general elections





Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP–Ebonyi Central) said on Sunday that the party deservedly lost the 2023 general elections because of mismanagement of affairs by its National Working Committee (NWC).

Ogba told a news conference at his Nkalagu hometown in Ishielu Local Government Area that the NWC shot itself in the foot by giving the governorship ticket to a “wrong candidate’’.

The senator, who lost the party’s governorship ticket after a protracted legal tussle decided by the Supreme Court, cautioned that the NWC should not suspend any member.

“The fact remains that it is the NWC members who deserve to be suspended starting from the national chairman.

“The national chairman lost his polling booth, ward. Local government area and state and the same thing applied to all the conspirators who offered tickets to whoever understood their language,’’ he charged.

Ogba added, however, that there was still hope for the PDP because it is loved by the people.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper