Ramadan Talk Day 19: Be exceedingly charitable, without limit to generosity





Fasting for a couple of days might be all it takes to understand the suffering of those who go without food in their own way of life. Understanding the plight of the poor is one part of what Ramadan is ordained to achieve.

We are therefore reminded severally both in the Qur’an and hadiths that giving food to fasting Muslim is a great deed in the month.

Ibn Abaas said, “The Prophet (peace be upon him) was the most charitable amongst the people, and he used to be more so in the month of Ramadan when Jibreel used to meet him on every night of Ramadan till the end of the month.” (Al-Bukhari)

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “He who gives food for a fasting person to break his fast, he will receive the same reward as him, without anything being reduced from the fasting person’s reward.” (At-Tirmidhi)

The Prophet was exceptionally charitable in all the Ramadan he observed. He was the most generous of people at all times. He never hesitated to give away whatever…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper