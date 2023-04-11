FG signs MoU with ASG to boost aviation technology





By Prince Okafor

The Ministry of Aviation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aviation Options Group (ASG), to boost aviation technology.

In a statement issued Friday by the assistant to the minister of Aviation on Public Affairs, James Odaudu, the ministry stated the MoU will assist NCAT in areas of competencies, coaching and certification in an effort to place the faculty as a regional coaching centre for Africa in civil aviation.

He noted that the MoU additionally has as a part of its deliverables the availability of help to NCAT for the acquisition of three Full Flight Simulators and certification of 1 B737NG Full Flight Simulator.

It stated ASG and its associates are added to the supply floor dealing with service, Upkeep, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and different coaching providers for the School.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Authorities of Nigeria, the Everlasting Secretary within the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole, described the occasion as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper