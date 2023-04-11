Human trafficking: Police arrest man for drugging, trafficking young girls





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police command has confirmed the arrest of one Adebisi Muideen for allegedly drugging young girls and trafficking them.

A statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola on Tuesday morning stated that the suspect had successfully moved the four girls, to be trafficked to Tripoli in Libya, to Kano from Ile-Ile, Osun state before he was caught.

According to the statement, the suspect invited the young girls to a birthday party, served them food and laced their drinks with sleeping pills.

“After taken the food and drinks, the girls slept off and later woke up in Kano state en route to Tripoli, capital of Libya.

“However, three of the girls escaped miraculously in Kano and called their parents who reported the matter to police.

“The three of the girls have been reunited with their families but the whereabouts of the fourth girl was still not known presently.

The suspect said the girls willingly accepted to go to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper