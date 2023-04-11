Ijaw youths vow to cripple SPDC operations over alleged neglect





By Samuel Oyadongha

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, yesterday, threatened to occupy all Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, facilities in Niger Delta to protest its alleged violation of Nigerian content laws and the deprivation of host communities and local contractors in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states of what should be theirs.

IYC national spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, who addressed newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, said despite the intervention of senior officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, officials of the SPDC have terminated jobs meant for indigenous contractors, describing the situation as unacceptable.

According to him, local contractors from Niger Delta have met all value procurement requirements by the certifying bodies in the country to qualify to be awarded such contracts and be gainfully employed in those fields, expressing regret at the actions of the SPDC and other oil multinationals operating in the region.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper