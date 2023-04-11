Kidnappers, bandits resurfacing in Ekiti — Gov Oyebanji





….Calls for resistance; tasks LG chairmen on effective security

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, ADO-EKITI

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, weekend, expressed concern over the resurgence of kidnappings and sundry criminalities in the state, calling on local governments and council development areas to synergise efforts with the state government and security agencies to fight the menace.

Oyebanji added that the absence of security in any community would adversely affect the development and growth of such an area.

The governor said this while playing host to the Chairmen and leadership of Ekiti West Local Government and Ekameta Local Council Development Area and Okemesi- Ido Ile LCDA at his Ikogosi-Ekiti country home.

He charged the Chairmen to collaborate with residents of the area and government, at all levels, to end criminal activities in their area.

His words: “I heard that kidnappers are resurfacing in some areas and we must sit down as a community and as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper