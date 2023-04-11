Kukah can’t prove Buhari promised to sell off presidential fleet – Femi Adesina





Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah can’t prove that the President promised to sell off the presidential fleet during his campaign for office in 2015.

Adesina stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

According to the presidential spokesperson, the was no proof that the President made such promise before his election.

He said, “He (Kukah) talked about selling presidential fleet. Was that ever promised? You know that in 2015, there were rash of promises made that even the candidates did not know about. So, how can he start claiming that he promised that?”

On fighting corruption and banditry, Adesina said Buhari has done his best in security the country and combating graft, adding that Nigeria was not where it was in 2015 when the President came into office.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper