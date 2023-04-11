MMA2: BASL assures terminal users, stakeholders of Hitch-Free Easter





By Prince Okafor

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, MMA2, has assured terminal users, and stakeholders of Hitch-Free Easter celebration.

The terminal operator noted that it has upscaled its operational logistics to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for airline operators, travellers, vendors and other stakeholders at the MMA2 terminal throughout this festive season.

According to the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja, “Easter is a special occasion celebrated by Christians all over the world. This is why we are working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free experience for all those celebrating, as they pass through our terminal. We hope that they will leave with pleasant memories of our facility as we thank our customers for flying through Nigeria’s finest in airport hospitality.

“The government, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has a Consumer Protection Unit Desk…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper