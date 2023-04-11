N12bn fire trucks: Knocks trails purchase





By Prince Okafor

On April 1, 2023, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, took delivery of the remaining eight out of the 10 Lion Volkan 6×6 Brand fire fighting vehicles delivered to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Aeronautic Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, ARFFS in Lagos.

It was gathered that the equipment was worth N12 billion, which implies that each truck cost the federal government about N1.2 billion.

Sirika disclosed during the commissioning that more of the same specification of the truck will still be purchased before the administration leaves office.

A firefighting truck or water tender is a vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations – to extinguish fire efficiently to prevent fire spread, reducing the loss caused by fire maximally.

The equipment according to the Sirika would be deployed to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Currently, Uganda,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper