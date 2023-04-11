Oyo guber: High-handedness led to Adelabu’s loss to Makinde – Peller





…gives reason for Accord alliance with PDP

By Adeola Badru

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin-Itesiwaju-Kajola Federal Constituency and the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Shina Peller said the coalition with Governor ‘Seyi Makinde by the state working committee of Accord Party, was a necessary rescue step to salvage the party from what he perceived as the high handedness of the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu.

Peller made this revelation in Ibadan on Tuesday at the enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party, which was called on his instance.

According to him, lack of synergy and complaints of one man show exhibited Adelabu during the last general elections, made the coalition imperative.

He noted that Accord did not collapse its structure, but only worked with Governor Makinde and for the overall interest of the state.

Peller said there was the need to commend the contributions of members in the reelection of the incumbent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper