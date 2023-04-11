South Korea says ‘significant’ number of leaked US docs are fake





South Korea on Tuesday said a “significant portion” of leaked US intelligence documents indicating concerns in Seoul about arms supplies to Ukraine were fake.

The documents are part of a broader leak the Pentagon has described as a “very serious” national security risk. It has also created a diplomatic headache for Washington as they appear to show US spying on close allies including South Korea and Israel.

Some files reportedly show concern among top South Korean national security officials that arms and ammunition manufactured by their country might end up being used in Ukraine — a violation of Seoul’s policy of not selling weapons to nations at war.

In a call on Tuesday, the South Korean defence minister and the US secretary of defense agreed that “a significant number of the documents in question were fabricated”, the presidential office in Seoul said in a statement.

Dozens of photographs of the documents have been circulating on social media platforms and messaging…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper