Tinubu, wife donate over 100,000 food packs to Muslims, Christians in Abuja





The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, have donated over 100,000 combo packs of food items to Muslim and Christian faithful in Abuja.

The donations were made on their behalf by the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu.

At the commencement of the donations at the National Mosque, Abuja, Edu said that the gesture was in the spirit of Easter celebration and Ramadan fast for both Christians and Muslims.

She said that the idea behind the donations was to show love to Nigerians as she called on everyone to pursue peace, security and p pray for the country during this period.

She enjoined Nigerians to reflect and pray for the nation’s unity, peace, love, security and more blessings for the country.

“The President-elect and his wife actually asked us to be here to distribute combo packs to Muslim faithful during this period of Ramadan which of course is a period of giving and love.

“We will also reach out…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper