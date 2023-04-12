12 die as shuttle bus collides with truck in Ebonyi





By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

NO fewer than 12 persons, mostly women, died yesterday in Ebonyi State in an auto accident.

The incident, it was gathered, happened along the Ezillo axis of the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway. The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, confirmed the accident.

FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, Uche Chukwurah, said the accident involved a shuttle bus and truck.

She said 12 out of 14 passengers in the bus died while two injured persons were rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA).

“14 passengers were involved. 12 died: 10 females and two males. The two injured are receiving treatment at AE-FUTHA,” she said.

The bus was a private university shuttle bus that plied Abakaliki town to Ishieke and the permanent site campuses of the Ebonyi State University, EBSU.

The pictures of the accident with the bus which was marked EBSU Bus Service caused panic among the university community.

However, sources said the earlier reports…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper