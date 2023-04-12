American TV host, Nick Cannon desires 13th baby with Taylor Swift





American television host, Nick Cannon has publicly revealed he desires having Taylor Swift as the mother of his 13th child.

The father of 12 made this known while speaking with Howard Stern on Monday who asked him whether he thinks his family is complete.

“Every time I answer this question it I can never answer it correctly,” he said.

When Stern suggested that it would have to be someone very special to have a child with Cannon and suggested Taylor Swift, Cannon was not opposed, he claimed he is willing to have a child with the singer.

“I’m all in,” Cannon agreed.

“First of all she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music, “he said.

He added, “I think she would relate to me very well based off of like yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I,” he said. “We probably will really understand each other.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper